Android Automotive Coming to Hummer EV with New UI, Google Maps, Voice Commands

While the adoption of Android Auto in modern cars is on the rise, Android Automotive is actually Google's more ambitious bet in the automotive industry, as it allows the company to offer full integration with its services without the need for an Android phone.



But now it looks like the upcoming



What’s more important, however, is that Hummer is putting its own skin on top of Android Automotive, so the experience overall might seem to be different from the one on Polestar, for example. But it won’t be, as the underlying services would be pretty much the same, with Android Automotive to be in charge of everything in the car.



So in other words, it’s the same operating system with a different look, as Google does allow carmakers to customize the interface of Android Automotive OS according to their own requirements.



Needless to say, the feature arsenal that Android Automotive brings to the 2022 Hummer EV includes everything from Google Maps navigation and access to the Google Play Store to voice commands so you can use everything hands-free.



The experience is as straightforward as possible, as demoed in the video below, as Google Assistant makes it possible to set up navigation, see nearby charging stations, control the music playback, and play a podcast with just a voice command.



Google says Android Automotive will end up powering more cars, as GM and Renault will both use this system on their upcoming models. Most likely, each carmaker will offer their very own customized skin for Android Automotive OS as well.



