TomTom Updates Its Google Maps Rival with New Features on CarPlay

TomTom GO Navigation is one of the premium alternatives to Google Maps and Apple Maps, coming to iPhones with a truly advanced feature lineup that includes everything from offline maps and live traffic to speed cameras and weekly map updates.
And the best of all is that TomTom releases new app versions on a regular basis, and most often than not, these bring worthy improvements for iPhone and CarPlay users.
The recently released version 2.6, for example, is specifically good news for CarPlay users, as it includes new features supposed to improve the experience when the app is running on the bigger screen inside the cabin.
For example, TomTom explains in the official changelog that the CarPlay version of GO Navigation displays Route Preview and Route Alternatives, therefore making it easier for users to get a quick look at the route suggested by the app but also to see the other alternatives they could use to reach the defined destination.
In addition, version 2.6 marks the limited release of My Routes sync with MyDrive, while also bringing improvements for the subscription menu and other bug fixes and refinements for the app.
CarPlay support in TomTom GO Navigation has been around for a while, as this is a feature that the parent company originally added back in June 2019.
Since then, TomTom has been constantly working on refining the experience in the car, adding new features like text search, a mute button, a current speed indicator, speed camera, and traffic warnings, and not a long time ago, support for the CarPlay dashboard.
Without a doubt, all these updates are definitely coming in handy to people looking for a premium navigation app, especially if Google Maps and Apple Maps aren’t necessarily their favorite cups of tea. You can get the latest version of TomTom GO Navigation free of charge from the App Store as long as your iPhone is running iOS 13 or later.
