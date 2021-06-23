The Lightweight Version of Google Maps Is a Hit, and It’s No Wonder Why

Google Maps is an application that’s continuously evolving, and Google itself is fully committed to adding more and more features occasionally, therefore trying to make sure users are always provided with relevant tools to explore the world, navigate, or find the information they need.
But the more features Google adds, the bigger the resources Google Maps needs, and given the vast Android device ecosystem out there, it’s pretty clear that not all smartphones would be able to handle an application that’s becoming such a big resource hog.
This is why Google Maps has released Google Maps Go, an application specifically aimed at Android Go devices and supposed to be some 100 times smaller than the full version.
Android Go itself is an operating system built for low-power devices, so in theory, Google Maps Go should be able to run on pretty much any phone with a budget processor where the full application would cause a massive slowdown.
And just like the full version of Google Maps, the Go sibling appears to be pretty successful, as the application has surpassed the 500 million download milestone in the Google Play Store earlier this week.
In other words, half of billion people are running Google Maps Go on their Android Go devices, which once again shows just how popular the Google Maps world as a whole has become all over the planet.
Like its full-size brother, Google Maps Go is getting new capabilities as well. The app originally launched without navigation support specifically to reduce the resource usage, and Google released a separate application called Navigation for Google Maps Go to provide such features if needed.
At the end of the day, Google Maps Go growing is no surprise, especially as the full version of Google Maps is by far the world’s number one navigation app. Expect the download numbers to continue to grow in the long term, mostly as the number of Android Go devices is on the rise as well.
This is why Google Maps has released Google Maps Go, an application specifically aimed at Android Go devices and supposed to be some 100 times smaller than the full version.
Android Go itself is an operating system built for low-power devices, so in theory, Google Maps Go should be able to run on pretty much any phone with a budget processor where the full application would cause a massive slowdown.
And just like the full version of Google Maps, the Go sibling appears to be pretty successful, as the application has surpassed the 500 million download milestone in the Google Play Store earlier this week.
In other words, half of billion people are running Google Maps Go on their Android Go devices, which once again shows just how popular the Google Maps world as a whole has become all over the planet.
Like its full-size brother, Google Maps Go is getting new capabilities as well. The app originally launched without navigation support specifically to reduce the resource usage, and Google released a separate application called Navigation for Google Maps Go to provide such features if needed.
At the end of the day, Google Maps Go growing is no surprise, especially as the full version of Google Maps is by far the world’s number one navigation app. Expect the download numbers to continue to grow in the long term, mostly as the number of Android Go devices is on the rise as well.