5 The Best Navigation Apps to Plan a Road Trip This Summer

4 No Need for Waze and Google Maps as Genesis Picks TomTom for New Models

More on this:

New Google Maps Update for iPhone and CarPlay Released, Big Fix Likely Included

Google has recently released a new Google Maps update for iPhone and CarPlay, and while the company hasn’t provided an official changelog, as per its typical approach when fresh versions are published, it looks like this one could come with a major fix. 1 photo



Of course, this doesn’t tell much, but what does is the small version increase from 5.70, which suggests the top priority in this update hasn’t been the introduction of new features but bug fixes to polish the experience with the app.



And as far I can tell, there’s one important such fix in this update, though no confirmation is currently available in this regard.



The bug that I told you about recently and which causes the route to no longer show up on the map displayed on the screen in the car appears to be gone after installing the update, with everything back to normal and Google Maps working properly.



This glitch



I already tested the latest update for several routes, and everything appears to be working correctly, with the route now correctly marked on the map every time.



This is the second update of the month for Google Maps after version 5.70 published on June 1, but on the other hand, it’s only the sixth release of the year. First and foremost, it’s important to know the new version of Google Maps for iPhone and CarPlay is 5.71, and according to the official generic changelog provided by the search giant, it “brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them.”Of course, this doesn’t tell much, but what does is the small version increase from 5.70, which suggests the top priority in this update hasn’t been the introduction of new features but bug fixes to polish the experience with the app.And as far I can tell, there’s one important such fix in this update, though no confirmation is currently available in this regard.The bug that I told you about recently and which causes the route to no longer show up on the map displayed on the screen in the car appears to be gone after installing the update, with everything back to normal and Google Maps working properly.This glitch originally affected Android Auto , causing Google Maps to only show directions on the screens but without marking the route on the map. Google claims it has already fixed it on Android Auto, but more recently, the same behavior was spotted when running Google Maps on CarPlay.I already tested the latest update for several routes, and everything appears to be working correctly, with the route now correctly marked on the map every time.This is the second update of the month for Google Maps after version 5.70 published on June 1, but on the other hand, it’s only the sixth release of the year.