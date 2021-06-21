Waze App Is Getting a Life-Saving Feature, Literally

Waze is a fantastic app, there’s no doubt about it, as the power of crowdsourcing makes it possible to always provide up-to-date data that helps you get around the nightmare traffic in each region.
But at the same time, the Google-owned application can also become a life-saving piece of software, especially because it can provide users with the fastest and safest way to leave a specific region.
And this is exactly what’s happening right now, as Waze has partnered with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency specifically for a partnership that would help provide safer evacuation information for residents of Savannah, Georgia.
In other words, given the 2021 hurricane season is upon us, the local authorities are now collaborating with the Google company in an attempt to provide Waze users with up-to-date information on safer routes to evacuate the region and return home.
CEMA has therefore obtained direct access to Waze’s systems, which means the local experts themselves can flag the road closures within the app and therefore let users know which paths to avoid. Waze should then be able to find faster and safer routes when it’s being used to evacuate the city.
CEMA explains that Waze is now a must-have application because it helps everybody get around road closures, not necessarily to beat the traffic, but to safely evacuate areas affected by broken trees or power lines, all based on official information.
Waze is available on both iPhone and Android, and of course, it can also run on CarPlay and Android Auto when a mobile device is connected to a compatible head unit. Waze uses the community power to help find a faster route to a user-defined destination, as it relies on reports sent by other drivers to figure out what areas could slow you down and then help avoid them.
The Google-owned company hasn’t provided any information if any similar partnerships with other U.S.-based authorities are planned for the traffic navigation app.
