Waze Users Rewarded with Free Ketchup If They’re Stuck in Painfully Slow Traffic

Waze is an application that helps users get around areas struggling with heavy traffic, but in some cases, not even such a new-generation tool helps deal with heavy congestion happening especially at rush hours.
But a partnership between Waze, Heinz, and Burger King tries to turn the whole concept of bumper-to-bumper traffic into a good thing, as the three companies want to reward drivers who are forced to deal with heavy jams along their routes.
Between June 3 and July 4, Canadian Waze users who are driving with a speed of just 0.045 kph (0.027 mph), which pretty much means they’re stuck in nearly standstill traffic, will see a special ad on the iPhone or the Android device used to run the app that includes a rather unique reward.
What they’re getting is a special summer combo that includes Heinz ketchup and an Impossible Whopper from Burger King, all by simply tapping the notification they see on the screen.
This is called a traffic-activated ad, and it only shows up if you’re driving at the said speed. Heinz calls it “the speed of its ketchup,” as apparently, this is how fast the ketchup is poured from a bottle.
The campaign will be available for Waze running on both iPhone and Android, but the company hasn’t said anything as to whether the notification would also show up on the screen when CarPlay or Android Auto is being used.
A few weeks ago, Waze also announced a partnership with Heineken, this time in an attempt to prevent drinking and driving.
As part of the collaboration, Waze displayed app notifications when drivers were heading to certain venues such as beaches, parks, sports stadiums, and restaurants to remind them that drinking and driving can be fatal. The campaign was only launched in California, but Waze said it was just a pilot, as the company also considered expanding similar efforts to other regions.
