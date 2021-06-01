Waze and Heineken Announce What’s Probably the Best Partnership in the World

Waze is right now one of the most popular navigation apps out there, as it provides users with an easy way to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic and therefore find a faster route to their destination.
And it’s this growing popularity of the Google-owned app that’s giving the company the opportunity to get involved in all kinds of campaigns to promote safe driving.
This time, for example, Waze has joined forces with Heineken USA specifically for this purpose, as the two companies believe that working together on a pilot program specifically aimed at Californian drivers could help fight against drinking and driving.
While the famous slogan we used in the slogan comes from Carlsberg, it just makes sense for the collaboration between Waze and Heineken because the purpose is to continue the fight against the number one cause of death on American roads, according to MADD data.
As part of the partnership, Heineken will be specifically aimed at drivers “going to social venues such as beaches, parks, sports stadiums, and restaurants.”
The two companies say they’ll turn to in-app notifications, including messages that remind users not to drive when they drink. Furthermore, Waze users who travel to the areas mentioned above will receive a rideshare voucher specifically supposed to let them return home safely.
For the time being, however, the new campaign is only aimed at Waze users driving throughout California, but the Google company and Heineken claim it can very well be expanded to other markets as well if everything goes as planned.
While the popularity of Waze is on the rise, other companies seem to be interested in the crowdsourcing approach as well.
Apple has recently updated its Apple Maps navigation app with incident reporting capabilities, therefore allowing users to mark the location of accidents and speed cameras on the map with the press of a button, with the app to then warn other drivers of these reports in advance.
This time, for example, Waze has joined forces with Heineken USA specifically for this purpose, as the two companies believe that working together on a pilot program specifically aimed at Californian drivers could help fight against drinking and driving.
While the famous slogan we used in the slogan comes from Carlsberg, it just makes sense for the collaboration between Waze and Heineken because the purpose is to continue the fight against the number one cause of death on American roads, according to MADD data.
As part of the partnership, Heineken will be specifically aimed at drivers “going to social venues such as beaches, parks, sports stadiums, and restaurants.”
The two companies say they’ll turn to in-app notifications, including messages that remind users not to drive when they drink. Furthermore, Waze users who travel to the areas mentioned above will receive a rideshare voucher specifically supposed to let them return home safely.
For the time being, however, the new campaign is only aimed at Waze users driving throughout California, but the Google company and Heineken claim it can very well be expanded to other markets as well if everything goes as planned.
While the popularity of Waze is on the rise, other companies seem to be interested in the crowdsourcing approach as well.
Apple has recently updated its Apple Maps navigation app with incident reporting capabilities, therefore allowing users to mark the location of accidents and speed cameras on the map with the press of a button, with the app to then warn other drivers of these reports in advance.