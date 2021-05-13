4 How to Send a Traffic Report in Apple Maps on iPhone and CarPlay

A Simple Sign Resolves the Nightmare Waze Has Created in a Small Village

Waze has become a must-have application, as it helps drivers find a faster route to a specific destination, especially in crowded regions where secondary roads come to the rescue. 1 photo



In some cases, this means it’s sending you and other drivers on smaller roads that aren’t necessarily designed for a large volume of traffic, and needless to say, that has caused quite an issue in many regions across the world.



The living proof is the quiet streets of Parmain, Val-d'Oise (Ile-de-France), a small village in France that has been struggling with nightmare traffic for the last three years. And it has all been caused by Waze, which has



Someone says they counted no less than 1,200 cars on the road in front of their house in just one day, with the village having just a little over 5,000 inhabitants. Most of them are using the local roads as alternative routes provided by Waze, creating discomfort that residents have been struggling to deal with for nearly three years.



But now the local authorities have found the solution. It took them three years to come down to the conclusion that a no-entry sign is required for non-residents, but it’s better late than never for everybody living in the village, as only some 20 cars a day are now passing on the same road we told you about earlier. Waze has already been updated with the new traffic signs, so the app no longer sends drivers through the village.



