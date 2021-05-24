The Bike Box Pro From Riders Gonna Ride Promises to Store All Your Biking Gear

New Waze Update for iPhone and CarPlay Now Available for Everyone

Waze is seen by many as the main alternative to Google Maps and Apple Maps, especially because it can provide drivers with the necessary feature arsenal to avoid traffic jams and find a specific destination faster. 1 photo



The workaround is as simple as it could be, though it’s not necessarily very convenient especially when I’m in a rush. The only thing I have to do is to just close Waze on my iPhone and thus force the app to reload on CarPlay as well, at which point the maps are loaded correctly until the next time I reconnect the phone. Just like it does on Android and Android Auto, Waze receives updates regularly on iPhone and CarPlay , and this month’s new release brings the app to version 4.74.According to the official changelog , the parent company has added a new fix specifically supposed to make sure photos are cropped correctly when adding them to a place.Needless to say, there’s a chance there are more improvements under the hood, especially because the most recent testing versions released as part of the private beta program included additional reliability and stability enhancements.And there’s no doubt Waze really needs further polishing, especially on CarPlay.The app has been acting up on CarPlay for many months already, with users complaining of various issues, from audio errors causing everything to be broken to Waze itself losing the GPS connection and therefore being unable to figure out where users are.One of the most recent glitches I’ve also experienced with Waze on CarPlay concerns the way maps are loaded with an iPhone 12 Pro. Waze never loads the maps correctly on the first launch, with the UI showing up properly but without any streets and POI information. In other words, I’m getting a blank map on CarPlay every time I connect my iPhone to the head unit.The workaround is as simple as it could be, though it’s not necessarily very convenient especially when I’m in a rush. The only thing I have to do is to just close Waze on my iPhone and thus force the app to reload on CarPlay as well, at which point the maps are loaded correctly until the next time I reconnect the phone.