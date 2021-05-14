How Waze App for Android and iPhone Helps Deal With Panic Gas Buying

While Colonial is slowly but surely restoring its full network and the gas crisis is resolved, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the panic buying is coming to an end.
In the last few days, we’ve told you about all kinds of out-of-this-world cases, all of which are caused by the fear that we might be running out of gas and the "fuelpocalypse" is coming.
Thousands of drivers rushed to gas stations to buy as much fuel as possible, some of them even in plastic bags, but there are ways to see the gas prices and check availability from the comfort of your own mobile device.
Waze, an application that everybody uses to beat the nightmare traffic inside a city, also provides users with information on gas prices and fuel availability at the stations showing up on the map. And just like in the case of traffic jams, speed traps, or potholes, the whole thing is based on crowdsourcing.
Reporting gas prices or unavailable fuel can be done right from the dedicated reports screen within Waze. Users simply need to provide the correct information and help others make an informed decision when planning a refuel (either right in the tank or plastic bags, of course).
Waze also comes with options to mark certain types of fuel as unavailable, and given the madness happening right now in the States, there’s no doubt this particular feature comes in pretty handy.
However, keep in mind that sending a report related to a gas station only works when you’re in its proximity. The good news is that you can open the UI to submit the report when you are close to the station and then fill in the information when it’s safe.
The same feature is available on all supported platforms, including both iPhone and Android, and it takes only a few seconds to share the gas prices and therefore help others form long lines at gas stations.
