These Waze Issues on CarPlay Make the Switch to Android Auto Really Tempting

Waze is, at least in theory, a super-useful application that’s supposed to help you get around traffic jams and find a faster route to a specific destination. 3 photos



As far as CarPlay is concerned, the experience with Waze has slowly but surely been going from bad to worse lately, as the application has gradually become more unstable and less reliable than ever before.



And one of the bugs that I’ve been struggling with lately shows that using Waze on CarPlay has turned into quite a challenge and maybe a switch to Android Auto makes more sense.



In my car, which features a factory-installed Android Auto and CarPlay compatible head unit, Waze never loads correctly on the first run. Every time I connect my iPhone to the car and launch Waze, the app doesn’t load the map, leaving me with a blank screen.



Furthermore, it often fails to log in me on the first launch, so instead of using my account, it actually launches the app without me signed in. Manually shutting down the app on my iPhone and then launching it again on CarPlay sometimes (but not always) brings things back to normal.







And last but not least, as if the struggle detailed above wasn’t enough, the current speed indicator sometimes moves to the top right side of the screen, in such a way that it’s partly “outside” the display. When this happens, Waze no longer displays any navigation instructions, and while it still follows me on the map, I don’t see any new directions on the screen.



Unfortunately, the recent Waze updates didn’t improve the experience on CarPlay in any way, and the team in charge of the app has so far remained entirely tight-lipped, so nobody knows exactly what they’re currently working on and whether they’re planning some updates to resolve these issues.



