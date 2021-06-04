Driver Following Waze Ends Up on Golf Course in the Middle of the Night

Navigation maps should never be trusted blindly, and yet, too many people still do it, especially because they make it super convenient to figure out which way to go when driving on an unknown road.
But on the other hand, if you rely solely on navigation, the smallest map glitch could cause your driving session to come to a stop abruptly, especially if you end up in a river, for example.
But a 27-year-old driver from Randolph, Massachusetts ended up entering a golf course in the middle of the night, claiming he was just following the instructions provided by his navigation app.
As it turns out, the man was using Waze to figure out which way to go before entering a maintenance road and then getting right into the country club and onto the golf course. He eventually got stuck close to the 6th hole, with the police finding the car at 5 a.m. in the morning.
When asked what happened, the driver explained he ended up driving onto the golf course after following Waze, though he admitted everything was too dark to figure out where he was going.
On the other hand, representatives of the Google-owned company claim there’s no mapping error in the region on Waze, so in theory, the application most likely provided correct guidance, only that the man used the wrong road due to the total darkness.
“Waze is dedicated to promoting safety and expediency on the road and committed to keeping its maps up to date. We can confirm that the area surrounding the Brae Burn Country Club is mapped correctly. We encourage drivers to use their best judgment while driving and to take into account all driving laws as well as environmental information available to them when making decisions,” a Waze spokesperson has been quoted as saying.
The police said the driver didn’t drink any alcohol before getting behind the wheel, so fortunately, he won’t be getting any fine.
