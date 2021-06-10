Waze Is Getting New Warnings as Part of U.S. Partnership

While Waze is primarily an application whose purpose is to help drivers beat heavy traffic and find a way to reach their destinations faster, it can very well serve as a way to make driving safer, all thanks to the alerts it can offer behind the wheel.
For example, Waze can warn drivers of potholes or roadkill, therefore letting them know in advance they may need to slow down because there’s a hazard on the road.
The application has also been offering railroad crossing notifications, but thanks to a partnership with public transportation agency NJ Transit, Waze is now bringing these alerts to New Jersey.
iPhone and Android users (as well as those running Waze on CarPlay and Android Auto) will start seeing warnings across the state whenever they’re getting close to one of the over 300 local railroad crossings. Just like in other regions, the notification shows up on the screen, highlighting the crossing itself, in an attempt to make it easier for the driver to figure out which way to go and safely pass the train tracks.
The good news is the railroad crossing alerts aren’t limited only to New Jersey, as the feature is already live in the majority of regions out there thanks to map editors. So even if Waze hasn’t directly partnered with local organizations to make the whole thing happen, there’s a chance you’ll still get an alert when you’re getting close to a railroad crossing both in the United States and in other international markets.
Waze isn’t the only navigation app showing railroad crossings, as a similar feature has also been implemented in Google Maps, though its purpose this time is a little different.
The railroad crossing alert in Google Maps does show the location on the map, but at the same time, it also warns of possible delays, so in theory, it’s more of a tool that helps you plan the route in advance and get a better ETA.
