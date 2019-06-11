autoevolution
 

Jeremy Clarkson Is Bothered by Road Closure After Fatal Crash

Jeremy Clarkson is no stranger to controversy but he might want to put a filter on whatever he posts on social media after this incident.
The former Top Gear host took to Twitter on Friday to complain about police not opening a road in West London, after a major, fatal accident. He is still being dragged for it.

“Dear The Police, I know it was a nasty crash in Hammersmith last night but how can it take this long to reopen the road?” Clarkson wrote.

The Telegraph notes that the Metropolitan Police arrested 2 men and 1 woman at the scene and are looking into reports that at least 9 vehicles were drag racing when the accident occurred. A man in his 70s was killed on the spot and a woman of the same age remains in hospital in critical condition as a result.

And, while eyewitnesses describe the scene as a horrible one, Clarkson could only focus on his own inconvenience of having the road closed. No wonder then that he got dragged for it even by the police, including the investigators working the case.

“Dear Jeremy Clarkson the nasty crash you mention resulted in a fatality. As lead Detective I require investigators to secure best evidence from a highly complex scene. It takes as long as necessary. We want roads moving but I hope you understand prioritize quality investigations,” Detective Superintendent Andy Cox writes in response.

Other traffic cops working on collision cases offer to take Clarkson on rides with them, to see what usually happens when a road is closed because of a crash, but most commenters criticize him for his selfishness and insensitivity. He, on the other hand, maintains that police should open the roads right after the victims’ bodies are removed.

“I’m sure it was terrible. But once the injured are sorted, the number one priority is opening the road. Blame is irrelevant,” he says.


