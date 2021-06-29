Google Makes Android Auto Integration More Appealing with Lower Service Fee

5 The Lightweight Version of Google Maps Is a Hit, and It’s No Wonder Why

Android Auto has already been unlocked for several third-party app categories, and now Google is working on convincing more developers to bring their software behind the wheel and add support for its platform.



The number of apps available on Android Auto, however, is growing at a steady pace. Since Google unlocked Android Auto and allowed third-party developers to bring their navigation apps to the platform, several high-profile companies jumped in and took advantage of the offer, including TomTom, Sygic, and others, all of which are now offering worthy The most recent effort in this regard lands as part of the Play Media Experience Program, a new initiative that Google uses to provide some developers with a lower commission fee when meeting certain requirements.Google typically charges a 30% commission fee for app purchases through the Google Play Store, but thanks to this new effort, developers who add Android Auto support in their apps would be eligible for a substantial cut to just 15%.In other words, if a developer decides to integrate Android Auto support in their app published in the Google Play Store, the search giant only receives a 15% commission every time a transaction takes place.The Android Auto integration is only valid for the audio app category, which in its turn includes subscription music and audio services. Google says in addition to Android Auto, it also allows integration with Wear OS, Android TV, and Google Cast.The aforementioned program also covers other app categories, including video, though in this case its targets are Android TV, Google TV, and Google Cast.While this new announcement is mostly aimed at developers, it’s good news for users as well. Especially because such a lower commission fee could lead to more app makers bringing their services to Android Auto, that is, and in the long term, this makes it possible for the Android Auto ecosystem as a whole to grow substantially.The number of apps available on Android Auto, however, is growing at a steady pace. Since Google unlocked Android Auto and allowed third-party developers to bring their navigation apps to the platform, several high-profile companies jumped in and took advantage of the offer, including TomTom, Sygic, and others, all of which are now offering worthy alternatives to Google Maps in the car.