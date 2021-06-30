Sony Launches Massive 10.1-Inch Head Unit With Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay

Sony has recently announced the latest addition to its Mobile ES lineup, the gigantic XAV-9500ES, a head unit featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen and sporting high-res audio capabilities.
The new device is first and foremost supposed to deliver a high-quality sound experience from one end to another, so in addition to the typical 4-channel amplifier and sound customization options, it sports support for a wide variety of audio codecs. Those include 192 kHz/24-bit WAV, FLAC, ALAC audio files, and DSD (22.4MHz) files via 192 kHz/24-bit PCM conversion.
However, the thing that impresses the most, at least at first glance, is the 10.1-inch LCD screen. Featuring a resolution of 1270x720 pixels and touch input, the screen comes with an adjustable mount supporting four directions. The head unit can be installed in a single-DIN system and supports most cars out there, as long as there’s enough space for the 10.1-inch display.
In terms of tech features, this new Sony head unit has them all. And it all starts with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay.
Google has recently confirmed that over 100 million cars out there come with wireless Android Auto installed from the factory. Still, aftermarket head units coming with such capabilities certainly play a key role as well in the overall adoption of this system. And the same goes for wireless CarPlay, whose popularity is on the rise thanks to the extra convenience of connecting an iPhone to the head unit without the need for a cable.
The new Sony head unit also comes with USB Type-C, allowing for charging up to 3A while also offering the necessary connectors to install a rearview camera for parking.
Needless to say, such a head unit can’t come very cheap, and the Sony XAV-9500ES makes no exception. Sold with a three-year warranty, the XAV-9500ES is projected to hit the shelves in November this year with a $1,299 price tag.
