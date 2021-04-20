Key Android Auto Feature Broken Down on Android 11 Despite Google Workaround

5 Study Finds Link Between EV Adoption and Your Smartphone

The company is expected to release a new What’s worse is this is a known issue that was first discovered several months ago and which Google has already released a fix for. However, by the looks of things, the patch hasn’t made any difference for some users out there.More specifically, some of the Android Auto users who installed Android 11 on their devices discovered that making a phone call when the phone is connected to the head unit in their cars is broken. Whenever they prompt Google Assistant to make a phone call, they get a confirmation of the command, only for Android Auto to return to the music player, the navigation app, or whatever is running on the screen.Google has already provided a fix explaining that all it takes is disabling the screensaver on Android devices that have already been updated to the latest version of the operating system.But according to users, the whole thing is still happening even when disabling the screensaver, and in some cases, it has gotten even worse, down to a point where the calls are actually started when Android Auto shuts down.“When I try to place the call from Android Auto or from the car infotainment system, nothing happens. Once I unplug the phone from USB, the call starts (even if it was made several minutes earlier),” one user explains At this point, no other workaround is known to exist, and it’s still not clear if Google is still investigating the problem or not.The company is expected to release a new Android Auto update next month, so if anything, the best you can do right now is to check the screensaver settings to make sure they’re disabled. Of course, installing the latest version of Android Auto could also help.