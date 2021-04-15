Study Finds Link Between EV Adoption and Your Smartphone

If you love to upgrade your smartphone frequently and follow the latest trends, chances are you might be more open to driving an EV, and even go for a rather more modern and convenient car owership method: subscriptions.
A survey conducted by car subscription service Loopit on 1,000 Australian drivers showed that 99 percent of the people who upgrade their phones every year plan to drive EVs in the next five years.
The rapidly increasing popularity of EVs in Australia can be seen throughout the statistics. The Tesla Model 3 represented 90 percent of Tesla sales in 2020. Approximately 20 percent of new car sales in Australia are either fully electric or hybrid EVs. Additionally, the study also says that 83 percent of Aussies prefer to have a car subscription rather than owning one.
"People are obviously excited to get their hands on the latest technology every year with their phones, and now car subscription lets you do that with your car," Hello Cars co-founder Paul Higgins said according to local publication Driven.
"Car safety and technology is improving rapidly, and it's difficult for the average consumer to keep up to date — even the most affluent people can't afford to upgrade their car as frequently as subscription allows," he added.
According to the source, Australia's car subscription services such as Car Next Door, HelloCars and GoGet have increased in popularity due to the ongoing health crisis. People tend to avoid public transport so they opt to subscribe to a car service.
Lately, a great number of startups and automotive companies launched various subscription services. As they offer more flexibility in terms of minimum term and the ability to swap between vehicles, they are the preferred option to leasing, renting, or buying. Brands like Audi, Lexus, Porsche, Volvo already offer car subscription services.
