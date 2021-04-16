This Android Auto Crash Loop Is Exactly What the Doctor Didn’t Order

The most recent Android Auto update doesn’t necessarily bring any visible improvements. Still, just as expected, the Mountain View-based search giant has focused chiefly on refinements under the hood, and the connection fix that we told you about earlier this week is one of them.
But as it turns out, Android Auto 6.3 also introduces one more error, as a bunch of users now explain that running the app in their cars has become quite a struggle due to what appears to be a connection problem.
More specifically, users who turned to Google’s forums to report this new behavior claim that Android Auto launches correctly at first but freezes and crashes after a while for no clear reason.
Once this happens, the app enters a reconnection loop, as it keeps trying to launch repeatedly without actually being able to do it.
Judging from the reports posted online, the phone model powering Android Auto and the head unit it’s connected to are details that don’t seem to be making any difference. As a result, there’s a chance the whole thing is caused by the app itself.
On the other hand, it's worth knowing that it’s not a widespread issue happening to everybody, as Android Auto 6.3 still runs properly for us.
Since it appears to be a connection problem, the good news in this regard is that Android Auto itself would provide assistance whenever such a crash occurs sooner or later. And it’s because Google is currently working on a new feature bundled with Android Auto that should land in the form of a troubleshooter supposed to help users diagnose a connection problem.
Most likely, the troubleshooter will also detect bad cables, therefore recommending users to try out another high-speed cord that would help restore all Android Auto capabilities in the car.
