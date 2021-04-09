New Android Auto Version Officially Released with Mysterious Changes

Images of NASA-Damaged Asteroid Coming Our Way as OSIRIS Completes Flyby

If you don’t want to wait for Google to offer Android Auto 6.3 to your device on the Google Play Store, you can find the standalone APK installer on this As it’s the case every time, Android Auto 6.3 is a rather mysterious release, at least at first, as Google hasn’t included a changelog to let us know what exactly is new in this fresh build.But of course, you shouldn’t expect any new features, as Google typically uses these releases to introduce additional fixes and polish the experience with various phones and head units.And at the first glance, there’s a lot Google needs to fix in Android Auto, and one of the most recent problems users experienced with the app hits the brand-new OnePlus 9 Pro . Launched with much fanfare in March, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a high-end device that’s supposed to work seamlessly with Android Auto, but as the first buyers figured out the hard way, it’s not really as easy as it sounds.And it’s all because Android Auto doesn’t launch when the OnePlus 9 Pro is connected to the head unit, despite the application working just fine on the same configuration with an older phone.At the same time, Android Auto has also recently stopped working in a series of unsupported countries for a reason that’s yet to be determined. Some of those who came across this problem claimed the whole thing started happening in January this year, so everybody hoped the next update would bring things back to normal.On the good news front, Google has recently unlocked Android Auto for more third-party apps , finally letting developers publish stable versions of their software right to the Google Play Store. Sygic and TomTom are two of the first companies taking advantage of their offer, as the two published their navigation apps for Android Auto for users worldwide.If you don’t want to wait for Google to offer Android Auto 6.3 to your device on the Google Play Store, you can find the standalone APK installer on this page