This Android Auto Workaround Could Help Deal with a Major Android 11 Problem

The Android 11 update that was released last year and whose rollout still continues these days brought several important improvements for Android Auto, but at the same time, it also introduced a series of new problems that Google is still working on fixing. 1 photo



The problem was first reported in March this year, and Google quickly confirmed it was looking into the whole thing, though an actual ETA as to when a fix could land has never been provided.



But according to a recent



As it turns out, Android Auto needs access to the microphone to correctly play music and send the audio to the car’s speakers because otherwise, you can only hear the tunes from your phone.



“Wanted to let everyone know what the end solution was. After analyzing my bug report, they were able to determine the microphone permission needed to be granted. I changed the setting from Deny to Allow and music from Amazon Music started playing through the car speakers,” the Android Auto user explains in a recent post.



In the meantime, Google is still tight-lipped on when exactly it could roll out a full fix, and the company hasn’t confirmed if the workaround mentioned here does the trick for everybody or not.



