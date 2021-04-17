The Latest Android Auto Update Includes a Mysterious Waze Improvement

Google rolled out a new Android Auto update earlier this month, but as per its typical approach, no changelog has been provided, so it’s impossible to tell exactly what’s been improved.
But according to a recent discussion on Google’s forums, there’s a chance Android Auto 6.3 comes with a GPS fix addressing a location problem plaguing mostly Waze and a bunch of other navigation apps.
More specifically, users have been complaining for several months that Waze is no longer capable of determining their location, and therefore, to provide them with navigation instructions. The same problem also affected Google Maps in some instances, though for some reason, Waze was more often the one suffering from these GPS struggles.
A member of the Android Auto posted a few hours ago on the forums to ask users if they “are still experiencing the GPS issues in the latest version of the Android Auto app,” presumably as version 6.3 comes with some improvements in this regard.
And as it turns out, the problems are gone for some, with several users confirming in the same thread that Waze is once again working properly after installing the most recent Android Auto update.
No further specifics have been provided, so for the time being, the only thing we know is that Android Auto 6.3 might include some GPS fixes aimed at Waze and possibly at other navigation apps that were unable to determine where users are and then provide navigation instructions.
Waze is currently one of the most popular navigation apps out there, and it’s all for a good reason. The app relies on community power to provide users with accurate traffic reports, thus being able to generate faster routes that avoid traffic jams, accidents, and other hazards that could slow you down.
Waze comes with support not only for Android and Android Auto but also for iPhone and CarPlay.
More specifically, users have been complaining for several months that Waze is no longer capable of determining their location, and therefore, to provide them with navigation instructions. The same problem also affected Google Maps in some instances, though for some reason, Waze was more often the one suffering from these GPS struggles.
A member of the Android Auto posted a few hours ago on the forums to ask users if they “are still experiencing the GPS issues in the latest version of the Android Auto app,” presumably as version 6.3 comes with some improvements in this regard.
And as it turns out, the problems are gone for some, with several users confirming in the same thread that Waze is once again working properly after installing the most recent Android Auto update.
No further specifics have been provided, so for the time being, the only thing we know is that Android Auto 6.3 might include some GPS fixes aimed at Waze and possibly at other navigation apps that were unable to determine where users are and then provide navigation instructions.
Waze is currently one of the most popular navigation apps out there, and it’s all for a good reason. The app relies on community power to provide users with accurate traffic reports, thus being able to generate faster routes that avoid traffic jams, accidents, and other hazards that could slow you down.
Waze comes with support not only for Android and Android Auto but also for iPhone and CarPlay.