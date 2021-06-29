Three-On-The-Tree 1958 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts Immaculate 348 Tri-Power

1958 was the year when the Impala adventure officially commenced, as Chevrolet started using this moniker for the top-of-the-line Bel Air. However, it took the GM brand just 12 months to figure out the Impala nameplate deserves to be a stand-alone series, so the car evolved from a Bel Air version to a full lineup in 1959.
But on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the 1958 Impala is still a highly desirable model, not only for Chevrolet fans but also for collectors out there.
And speaking of car collectors, they appear to be the target of this super-rare 1958 Impala currently listed on eBay for auction. The matching-numbers Impala is a three-on-the-tree model, and seller mrp389 claims this makes it extremely rare, as only 200 such Impalas have been built in 1958.
The matching numbers 348 Tri-Power under the hood is in excellent shape, we’re being told, and while no specifics have been provided, there’s a very good chance this car has gone through a full restoration not a long time ago.
Because yes, judging by the photos available on eBay, the Chevy comes in immaculate condition inside, outside, and under the hood, so there’s no doubt the place of such a show car is in someone’s collection where it can be babied just the way it deserves.
Of course, everything is in working condition, so whoever buys it wouldn’t have to invest a single cent in getting it ready for the road. Though as I said, this Impala shouldn’t be used as a daily driver, as it’s pretty clear its place is in a heated garage away from the lights of the sun.
It goes without saying such an iconic model in tip-top shape can’t come cheap. The eBay auction already exceeds $48,000, but the reserve is yet to be met. And unfortunately, the info has been provided on the reserve, though I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s somewhere close to $100,000.
And speaking of car collectors, they appear to be the target of this super-rare 1958 Impala currently listed on eBay for auction. The matching-numbers Impala is a three-on-the-tree model, and seller mrp389 claims this makes it extremely rare, as only 200 such Impalas have been built in 1958.
The matching numbers 348 Tri-Power under the hood is in excellent shape, we’re being told, and while no specifics have been provided, there’s a very good chance this car has gone through a full restoration not a long time ago.
Because yes, judging by the photos available on eBay, the Chevy comes in immaculate condition inside, outside, and under the hood, so there’s no doubt the place of such a show car is in someone’s collection where it can be babied just the way it deserves.
Of course, everything is in working condition, so whoever buys it wouldn’t have to invest a single cent in getting it ready for the road. Though as I said, this Impala shouldn’t be used as a daily driver, as it’s pretty clear its place is in a heated garage away from the lights of the sun.
It goes without saying such an iconic model in tip-top shape can’t come cheap. The eBay auction already exceeds $48,000, but the reserve is yet to be met. And unfortunately, the info has been provided on the reserve, though I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s somewhere close to $100,000.