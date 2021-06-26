5 1963 Chevrolet Impala Tucked Away for 24 Years Is Ready to Rock, V8 Like New

2 This 1968 Chevrolet Impala SS427 Is Back From the Dead, Big Block Still There

1 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Immaculate Muscle Is All About

More on this:

One-Owner 1964 Chevrolet Impala Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

The 1964 Impala landed at a time when Chevrolet was already working on a massive overhaul planned for 1965, so it obviously came with little changes outside, inside, and under the hood. 5 photos



Unfortunately, it’s hard to figure out what engine is powering the



The car is fully original, we’re being



Fitted from the factory with important options like power brakes and power steering, this Impala still comes with the original title and the owner’s manual, as the seller says the car has been in the same family since new. It was owned by their grandfather, though we’re not being told if the car has always been sitting outside or not.



Because judging from the few photos included in the listing, it’s impossible to tell if the rust did any serious damage, though you should still be ready for some serious patching, both on the floors and in the trunk.



The good news is this Impala is ready to go for pocket money, as the seller expects to get just $4,000 for the car, which is an honest price given its current condition. The engine lineup was pretty much the same as for model year 1963, so you could still choose between six-cylinder and V8 units, with the 409ci (6.7-liter) offered as the top-of-the-range configuration with three different power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.Unfortunately, it’s hard to figure out what engine is powering the Impala that we have here, as the Craigslist seller forgot to share such details, though they did mention the unit still turns over by hand. In other words, it’s not stuck from sitting because, let’s be honest, this Impala certainly looks like it’s been sitting for quite some time.The car is fully original, we’re being told , and somewhat surprising is that it’s also complete, as no big parts are missing. In other words, it makes for a very solid candidate for a thorough restoration, though a visual inspection is obviously strongly recommended to determine what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t.Fitted from the factory with important options like power brakes and power steering, this Impala still comes with the original title and the owner’s manual, as the seller says the car has been in the same family since new. It was owned by their grandfather, though we’re not being told if the car has always been sitting outside or not.Because judging from the few photos included in the listing, it’s impossible to tell if the rust did any serious damage, though you should still be ready for some serious patching, both on the floors and in the trunk.The good news is this Impala is ready to go for pocket money, as the seller expects to get just $4,000 for the car, which is an honest price given its current condition.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.