Unrestored 1960 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for Years Is Back with the Original V8

The Impala nameplate was officially born in 1958 when Chevrolet introduced it as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, but given its popularity, the first stand-alone series using this moniker ended up seeing the daylight only a year later. 11 photos



Sold as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, this Impala has already caught the attention of plenty of interested bidders, with over 22 offers received so far. The top bid at the time of writing is $6,800, and with less than 5 days left until the auction comes to an end, there’s a chance this Impala easily reaches $10,000. Manufactured for just two years in 1959 and 1960, this Impala generation came in four different body styles, namely 2-door hardtop and convertible and 4-door sedan and hardtop, and was offered with a choice of three different engines – 235 (3.9-liter) Blue Flame six-cylinder, 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire V8, and 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust V8.The Impala that we have still has the original V8 under the hood, but unfortunately, eBay seller ccr1 doesn’t provide too many details about it, so if you’re interested in taking this car home, just make sure that you thoroughly check it in person before the purchase.The car has been parked in the same spot for several years, and the good news is that everything is still there. So it’s a complete Impala that could make for a solid restoration candidate, once again, if everything looks solid after a visual inspection as well.But the bad news, on the other hand, is that whoever buys this Impala would also have to deal with plenty of rust here and here, including on the floors and in the trunk, where it looks like some patches would be the only way to go. The frame looks good, and so do the front floors, we’re being told, but if you’re planning a full restoration, there’s plenty of work you’ll need to do here as well.Sold as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, this Impala has already caught the attention of plenty of interested bidders, with over 22 offers received so far. The top bid at the time of writing is $6,800, and with less than 5 days left until the auction comes to an end, there’s a chance this Impala easily reaches $10,000.

