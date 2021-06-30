Sitting 1963 Chevrolet Impala Still Looking Good, Begs for Full Restoration

1963 brought little changes under the hood for the Chevrolet Impala, but on the other hand, it was a big year for the GM brand anyway, as its 50 millionth car in history finally rolled off the assembly lines.
And more importantly, it was a 1963 Impala Super Sport, once again showing just how important this particular nameplate ended up becoming for Chevrolet during the ‘60s.
The Impala engine lineup started with the same 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder engine as before, this time developing 140 horsepower, while in terms of V8s, the base version was the 283ci (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower.
The 327(5.4-liter) small-block V8 was offered with two different outputs, namely 250 and 300 horsepower, while the top-of-the-range 409ci (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire was available with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here comes with the standard six-cylinder unit under the hood, and while this isn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea, especially because most people are rather looking for a V8 model, it still appears to check several key boxes when it comes to a solid restoration candidate.
The car overall looks good, though given it’s been sitting for a while there’s obviously some rust here and there, including in the trunk and the lower quarters. eBay seller i*find*u*flip says the lower and inner rockers are solid, and so is the frame, so in theory, this Impala can totally be saved.
The six-cylinder engine under the hood isn’t currently running, but of course, you should be able to determine if it’s still worth the effort or not with a visual inspection.
Whether or not this Impala deserves a second chance pretty much comes down to the selling price, though at the moment, there’s a good chance the car would end up going for pocket money. The top bid at the time of writing is $760, but the reserve is yet to be met with 5 days remaining until the auction comes to an end.
