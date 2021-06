Sitting 1963 Chevrolet Impala Still Looking Good, Begs for Full Restoration

And more importantly, it was a 1963 Impala Super Sport, once again showing just how important this particular nameplate ended up becoming for Chevrolet during the ‘60s.The Impala engine lineup started with the same 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder engine as before, this time developing 140 horsepower, while in terms of V8s, the base version was the 283ci (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower.The 327(5.4-liter) small-block V8 was offered with two different outputs, namely 250 and 300 horsepower, while the top-of-the-range 409ci (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire was available with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.The Impala that we have here comes with the standard six-cylinder unit under the hood, and while this isn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea, especially because most people are rather looking for a V8 model, it still appears to check several key boxes when it comes to a solid restoration candidate.The car overall looks good, though given it’s been sitting for a while there’s obviously some rust here and there, including in the trunk and the lower quarters. eBay seller i*find*u*flip says the lower and inner rockers are solid, and so is the frame, so in theory, this Impala can totally be saved.The six-cylinder engine under the hood isn’t currently running, but of course, you should be able to determine if it’s still worth the effort or not with a visual inspection.Whether or not this Impala deserves a second chance pretty much comes down to the selling price, though at the moment, there’s a good chance the car would end up going for pocket money. The top bid at the time of writing is $760, but the reserve is yet to be met with 5 days remaining until the auction comes to an end.