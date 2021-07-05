All-Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Has Something Disappointing Under the Hood

4 Original 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Sad, Needs Restoration to Smile Again

The popularity of the Impala nameplate was on the rise during the ‘60s, but it wasn’t until 1965 that this Chevrolet model managed to become a real record-setting car. 11 photos



The Super Sport played a key role in the continuously growing popularity of the Impala, though for some model years, Chevrolet allowed the SS package to be paired with pretty much any engine choices across the lineup.



That is how the world ended up with six-cylinder Impalas wearing SS tags, though most of the cars ordered came with a V8 from the very beginning.



It isn’t the story of the Impala that we have there, though, as it was fitted with a six-cylinder unit right from the factory despite getting the SS treatment. And according to the



The original owner of the Impala was an old lady, the seller claims, and this is why getting a V8 didn’t really make much sense. But on the other hand, the SS package was still too appealing to ignore, so this is how this mix eventually came to be.



Needless to say, a six-cylinder on an Impala SS might be a little bit of a letdown for some people, but the good news is that everything on this car is still as original as it gets. We’re not provided any information regarding a possible restoration or the current state of the engine, but judging by the photos included in the listing, this Impala SS looks really good, so make sure you ask such questions if you’re interested in a deal.



