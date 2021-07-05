Killer Satellites Ramming Into Asteroids Could Save the Earth From a Catastrophe

You Could Buy Jay Leno’s 2015 Tesla Model S P90D

Speaking of Jay Leno, he’s now selling his first car on auction site Bring a Trailer . Leno has listed his 2015 Tesla Model S P90D in impeccable condition, and bidding currently sits at a little over half the acquisition price. However, with four more days to go into the auction, the Leno association could drive the final price up considerably.The Tesla was bought new by Leno , comes with a clean title and Carfax, and servicing done at Tesla of Burbank, California. In the video below, Leno says he had some stuff replaced under warranty, like the dash screen and a side mirror, the latter of which was ripped off by a pedestrian who “fell” on it.With approximately 23,000 miles (37,014 km) showing, the two-motor Model S comes in Deep Blue Metallic with black leather upholstery. Features include the Ludicrous Mode upgrade, Autopilot, and Smart Air Suspension, as well as the Premium Interior Package, Ultra High Fidelity Sound, glass panoramic roof, carbon-fiber interior trim, and Next-Generation seats. In other words, it’s specced exactly like you’d imagine a gearhead like Jay Leno would spec it.The price on the sticker was a little over $140,000, including the destination fee. Leno says that everything on the car has aged incredibly well, to the point where you can’t tell it’s an old car. He’s never had any issues with it and, because of this, he declares himself quite happy to know that someone else would get to enjoy it.As for why he’s selling it since he’s so happy with it, Leno explains in one of the comments that he’s just taken delivery of a Tesla Model S Plaid. Even someone with so much car storage space like Leno can’t afford to keep two Model Ss.

