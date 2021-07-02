5 Unrestored 1960 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for Years Is Back With the Original V8

3 Sitting 1963 Chevrolet Impala Still Looking Good, Begs for Full Restoration

2 Once-Gorgeous 1958 Chevrolet Impala Is Now a Big Wreck With an Uncertain Future

More on this:

1958 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts Rare Anniversary Color, Original V8 in Top Shape

1958 was quite a big year for General Motors, not only because it marked the introduction of the Impala nameplate but also because the company celebrated its 50th anniversary. 19 photos



Called “Anniversary Gold,” this special finish was mostly a mix of Honey Beige with a special gold roof, and while legend has it that GM shipped just one such Impala to every



The good news is that the one you’re looking at here is one of them, and at first glance, it’s in impeccable shape, as the owner says the car has always been stored in a climate-controlled garage.



That is the reason the Anniversary Gold paint is still in mint condition, yet we don’t know if any fixes have been made throughout its life or not.



The car comes with a 348ci (5.7-liter) engine under the hood, and eBay seller



It’s hard to determine how original everything still is on this Impala without a visual inspection, but on the other hand, it's worth knowing the car now comes with disc brakes all around.



At the end of the day, if you’re a collector and want a little piece of history parked in your garage, this Impala is definitely worth checking out. As for the price, the seller expects to get at least $39,000 for the car, though its actual value comes down to how original and complete everything still is. And while many people would have expected GM to come up with a special anniversary model, the Americans wanted to keep things simple. So, instead of a special-edition car to celebrate this important milestone, GM just launched a special finish that was available across several lineups.Called “Anniversary Gold,” this special finish was mostly a mix of Honey Beige with a special gold roof, and while legend has it that GM shipped just one such Impala to every Chevrolet dealership in 1958, this isn’t true. In fact, General Motors produced plenty of such Impalas painted in Anniversary Gold, though unfortunately, no actual numbers are available.The good news is that the one you’re looking at here is one of them, and at first glance, it’s in impeccable shape, as the owner says the car has always been stored in a climate-controlled garage.That is the reason the Anniversary Gold paint is still in mint condition, yet we don’t know if any fixes have been made throughout its life or not.The car comes with a 348ci (5.7-liter) engine under the hood, and eBay seller nmendez1030 claims it’s still the original unit installed under the hood when Chevrolet built it. Again, we’re not told if the engine has already been rebuilt or not, but since the odometer indicates close to 90,000 miles (145,000 km), there’s a chance it hasn’t.It’s hard to determine how original everything still is on this Impala without a visual inspection, but on the other hand, it's worth knowing the car now comes with disc brakes all around.At the end of the day, if you’re a collector and want a little piece of history parked in your garage, this Impala is definitely worth checking out. As for the price, the seller expects to get at least $39,000 for the car, though its actual value comes down to how original and complete everything still is.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.