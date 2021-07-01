1967 Chevrolet Impala Balances Period Correct Looks and Street Performance Cred

4 1958 Chevrolet 3100 Is No April Fools' Joke Although It Could Easily Pass as One

Completely redesigned for 1965, the fourth-generation Chevrolet Impala became America’s darling in a jiffy and easily set new all-time industry-wide sales records. With annual deliveries of more than one million units, it’s easy to imagine it shouldn’t be that hard to come across great examples from the era. 27 photos



But, of course, that doesn’t mean these Impalas didn’t need a lot of care and affection over the decades to properly entice car enthusiasts more than half a century after they left the factory gates. The Impala became a very important car for Chevrolet as it managed to deliver new benchmarks for performance, comfort, and value.It’s a shame the nameplate has been taken to car Valhalla as a meager front-wheel-drive sedan, but that only makes early Impalas a lot more compelling in terms of sentimental value when a prim and proper example of the bygone era comes up for grabs.Let's take, for example, this tastefully preserved and respectfully updated 1967 Chevy Impala dressed up in a deep black shade that properly contrasts its burgundy interior. This two-door hardtop is now offered on consignment by the good folks over at Garage Kept Motors and has the highly desirable 327ci V8/four-speed manual powertrain combination.And these aren’t the only highlights. The exterior and interior look almost spotless as far as we’re concerned, so anyone buying this Impala will probably have no problem taking it out directly to a car enthusiast event. Interestingly, although all the chrome bits and pieces, as well as the badges, tell a tale of period correctness, the ‘67 has also been tastefully upgraded It includes a lower stance, five-spoke aftermarket wheels, and a set of performance tires, so the street credibility is equally high with this one. Still, it remains to be seen if anyone will dare abuse this oldie after comfortably taking a few road trips from inside the crimson cockpit.Besides, this 275-horsepower Impala isn’t particularly cheap either, as the dealer shows a buy-it-now quotation of a smidgen below the $55k threshold (it’s $54,900, to be more precise).

