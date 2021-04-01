7even50 One Camper Trailer Is What Living in a Box Looks Like, but Comfortably

5 Pristine 1982 Porsche 930 Is the Widow Maker You Want Feared

3 Bagged 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Clone Was a Professional Labor of Love for One

2 Go Red for Christmas With This 1991 Ford Bronco 25th Anniversary

1958 Chevrolet 3100 Is No April Fools' Joke Although It Could Easily Pass as One

Today we’re expecting all sorts of April 1st tomfoolery, but it turns out some people will try to carry the tradition all year round. At least that’s the sensation we’re given by this customized 1958 Chevrolet 3100 that hides its performance secrets behind a very outlandish coat of paint. 39 photos



And because the paint covers most exterior parts of a vehicle, it’s probably a good idea to go with custom colors. Some love



There are also cars that get turned into works of art, but this probably isn’t one of them. Don’t get us wrong, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Only that it’s not our cup of tea this time around. So let’s get past the paint job judgment and see what else this 1958 Chevy 3100 has going for itself.



For starters, it’s going to make the day of any low-riding aficionado with that crazy stance. It will clearly scrape the pavement whenever there’s a tiny bump in the road, but of course, one can avoid that because we’re dealing with an Air Lift Performance suspension.



The wooden bed looks gorgeous, as does the fully customized interior, which is a bit more understated and actually nails the color choices. Granted, there’s still one little detail that we don’t approve, and it's located on the far-right side of the dashboard.



Naturally, the choice of thoroughly modern power resides under the hood in the form of a Vortec-series 5.3-liter V8. On the other hand, the odometer already reads almost 86k miles (138,000 km), so one should also take this into consideration when pondering on Garage Kept Motors’



We have seen all sorts of personalization jobs, and, in this world of social media craziness, we know some people will go to great lengths (sometimes, quite literally ) to stand out in a crowd. Of course, treating your ride to aftermarket goodies is one of the best ways to showcase one’s personality from afar.And because the paint covers most exterior parts of a vehicle, it’s probably a good idea to go with custom colors. Some love a touch of patina , others will showcase their creed, and a select few will even spend top dollar to have it in show-quality condition and then race it at the drag strip.There are also cars that get turned into works of art, but this probably isn’t one of them. Don’t get us wrong, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Only that it’s not our cup of tea this time around. So let’s get past the paint job judgment and see what else this 1958 Chevy 3100 has going for itself.For starters, it’s going to make the day of any low-riding aficionado with that crazy stance. It will clearly scrape the pavement whenever there’s a tiny bump in the road, but of course, one can avoid that because we’re dealing with an Air Lift Performance suspension.The wooden bed looks gorgeous, as does the fully customized interior, which is a bit more understated and actually nails the color choices. Granted, there’s still one little detail that we don’t approve, and it's located on the far-right side of the dashboard.Naturally, the choice of thoroughly modern power resides under the hood in the form of a Vortec-series 5.3-liter V8. On the other hand, the odometer already reads almost 86k miles (138,000 km), so one should also take this into consideration when pondering on Garage Kept Motors’ asking price of $69,900.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.