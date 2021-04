1958 Chevrolet 3100 Is No April Fools' Joke Although It Could Easily Pass as One

We have seen all sorts of personalization jobs, and, in this world of social media craziness, we know some people will go to great lengths (sometimes, quite literally ) to stand out in a crowd. Of course, treating your ride to aftermarket goodies is one of the best ways to showcase one’s personality from afar.And because the paint covers most exterior parts of a vehicle, it’s probably a good idea to go with custom colors. Some love a touch of patina , others will showcase their creed, and a select few will even spend top dollar to have it in show-quality condition and then race it at the drag strip.There are also cars that get turned into works of art, but this probably isn’t one of them. Don’t get us wrong, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Only that it’s not our cup of tea this time around. So let’s get past the paint job judgment and see what else this 1958 Chevy 3100 has going for itself.For starters, it’s going to make the day of any low-riding aficionado with that crazy stance. It will clearly scrape the pavement whenever there’s a tiny bump in the road, but of course, one can avoid that because we’re dealing with an Air Lift Performance suspension.The wooden bed looks gorgeous, as does the fully customized interior, which is a bit more understated and actually nails the color choices. Granted, there’s still one little detail that we don’t approve, and it's located on the far-right side of the dashboard.Naturally, the choice of thoroughly modern power resides under the hood in the form of a Vortec-series 5.3-liter V8. On the other hand, the odometer already reads almost 86k miles (138,000 km), so one should also take this into consideration when pondering on Garage Kept Motors’ asking price of $69,900.