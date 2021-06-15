Derelict 1958 Oldsmobile 88 Will Turn Real Based on This Virtual Diesel Rat Rod

General Motors’ Oldsmobile brand has been sent to car Valhalla for a while now (since 2004, to be more precise), but that doesn’t mean its vehicles have been forgotten. Let’s take the Oldsmobile 88 (Eighty Eight after 1989) for example, a model that has been in production across ten generations from 1949 to 1999.
Ten iterations and exactly half a century make for very round figures, but the 88 may be renowned to Oldsmobile fans for a different set of reasons. It could be that it was the brand’s most profitable series for quite a while or the fact that some consider its early years as defining moments for the muscle car culture.
The derelict 1958 Oldsmobile 88 we see in the gallery courtesy of THD Performance (which is short for True Horsepower Diesel Performance in case anyone wondered) comes from the third generation’s period. Back then, this model year was considered the “ChromeMobile” period... but it’s rather clear this unit now has a lot more patina than anything remotely resembling a stylish finish.
No worries because things are only going to get worse before they get better. With THD Performance being a specialist of all things diesel, Rat Rods, Cummins swaps, and fabrication, it’s only logical where the 1958 Olds 88 project is going. But, just in case someone doesn’t have the mental picture ready, here’s the virtual depiction of the completed build.
It comes courtesy of pixel master Dom Höst (aka altered_intent on social media), who was asked by THD Performance to virtually create the finished build so we can admire it at will. It’s a gloriously decrepit look and one that will probably make the customer very proud. Of course, since the work has just started, we’re not presented with any technical details, aside from the obvious low-rider attitude.
Naturally, given THD Performance’s credentials, we can safely assume that under the hood is going to reside a nice “little” Cummins diesel engine, perhaps fitted with a neat twin-turbo companion kit. Time will tell what’s in store for this build, but at least the custom shop has promised to keep us updated on the progress going forward.
