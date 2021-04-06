Ultra-Original Dodge Aspen R/T Is a Downsized $29,500 Love Letter to the 1970s

Born during an era when big wasn't the only way forward, the Dodge Aspen and its Plymouth Volaré twin were Chrysler's F-Body successors to the Dart and Valiant/Duster series. Unfortunately for the company, quality issues, recalls, and even rust made them highly unpopular with consumers. Now, however, both are highly coveted little gem finds for collectors.
Back in the y when Gap stores were in their infancy, and disco fans clashed with rock aficionados, these two were a big deal for the U.S. automaker. They weren’t meant to be, even though the series was initially well received by critics. That’s very important for those who seek rare examples from the era. This 1976 Aspen in the highly optioned R/T form might be exactly what the doctor ordered for a severe case of 1970s automotive nostalgia.
It’s a positively rare find, especially when seeing an example that actually traveled the roads (albeit it did so scarcely), still coming out as the epitome of car TLC. Offered in a Sunfire Metallic Black paint job that delivers the perfect contrasting background for the orange over orange/red R/T stripes and the white interior, this Aspen has racked almost 100k miles on its odometer (99,628 miles/160,335 km) since new.
Somehow it still shows as if we’re mere days away from the moment it left the factory gates. This Arizona car (so it’s been kept safe from a rusty atmosphere) comes with a highly documented history, which includes the original window sticker and owner’s manual, as well as a chronicle of ownership from the day it was taken off the dealer lot.
A flawless presentation is the name of the game here, while the details will make any fan of the series and era rejoice. Notable highlights include the chrome trimming, R/T graphics, steelies with white-letter Firestone Indy 500 rubber, and those great-looking rear-window louvers.
Inside, the white vinyl upholstery and every piece of trim make one wonder how on Earth did anyone manage to keep it looking mint for 45 years in a row. But that’s beside the point, right now, because we’re also very interested about the Chrysler LA small block V8 engine hiding under the hood. The 318ci (5.2L) mill is also original, so the asking price of just $29,500 has all the makings of a great collector’s deal.
