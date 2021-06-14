1970 Ford F-250 Doesn't Act Like an Average Highboy Thanks to Cobra Jet Surprise

Anyone familiar with the story of how Bob Chandler's Bigfoot came to be might know that it all started with a 1974 F-250. It was part of a special niche of F-Series models that included the 1967 to 1977 trucks with factory 4x4 and the narrower F-350 frame. They were nicknamed Highboys, and of course the name stuck through the ages.
As such, this 1970 F-250 that’s presented in the latest episode of the What The Truck? series on Solomon Lunger’s Ford Era YouTube channel doesn’t sport the name because it has been lifted. Actually, it’s a genuine F-250 4x4 Highboy survivor that was acquired by Atlanta-based truck and car builders Project 15 Motorsports from someone residing in Montana.
Hence, the F-250 Ranger now has a different nickname. It’s logically called “Montana” and has been made a bit different from the average Highboy because this truck adds a few special details. Before we get a peek under the hood (from the 1:10 mark), let’s get some of them out of the way. For example, there are a few subtle clues leading to the simple conclusion that we’re dealing with a custom ride.
No, we’re not talking about the obvious lift kit which introduces the ability to daily drive this Highboy like a charm (although the folks over at Project 15 still have a few plans with it, such as adding new axles to the build). Instead, we’re referring to the restomod headlights, the Fat Fender Garage billet door handles, the Vintage Air, or the retro sound system.
And we didn’t forget about what makes this truck a bit surprising when people see it passing them on the highway. It’s the reworked steering system. No, we’re kidding, of course. Just take a peek under the hood and then go to the 4:10 mark for the appropriate soundcheck. Yes, the cherry on top of everything is a 427ci Ford FE Cobra Jet motor that has all kinds of aftermarket wonders running like a charm under the hood.
No need to take our word for granted, just tag along with our likable host for the ride (from 4:50) and get the feel for this tastefully upgraded survivor ahead of the neat drone footage presentation that serves as a fitting conclusion from the 7:40 mark.
