1975 Ford F-250 Highboy Hides 428 Cobra Jet Surprise Under the Hood

Back in 1967, Ford started building a 4x4 F-250 using the narrower frame of the F-350 and an independent transfer case. These trucks were nicknamed "Highboys" by enthusiasts, a name that stuck with the high-riding F-250 to this day. The F-250 Highboy also made the history books for being the basis of Bob Chandler's "Bigfoot," the world's first monster truck. 15 photos



Finished in a cool two-tone paint combining Ginger Glow Metallic and Wimbledon White, this



The interior is of the same variety. It doesn't look bad, but it requires some work to restore the upholstery. The carpets need to be replace too, while the lower areas of the door panels look a bit rough. The cabin boasts a few extras, such as a radio cassette player and extra gauges for the drivetrain.



Speaking of which, this is where thing become a lot more interesting. The stock 5.9-liter V8 has been taken out to make room for a



The V8 appears to be stock, which means that it should deliver 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque. That's a massive increase over the stock 143 horses. And not only it runs faster now, but it can also tow a lot more than before. Yes, it does have a tow hitch in the back.



While it may need a cleaning and a mild restoration, the truck runs and drives "excellent" according to its owner. The odo shows 68,431 miles (110,129 km), but there's no word if the gauge reading is accurate or not.



