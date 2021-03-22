GMC Syclone "Boost Bomb" Flexes Twin-Turbo Muscle in Big Rig Rendering

BMW i4 vs. Audi e-tron GT: What on Earth Is Happening With BMW’s Design Team?

How does a truck that can complete the 0-60 mph run in 4.3 seconds and pull low 13-second quarter-mile runs sound? That's quick by contemporary standards, but keep in mind that the GMC Syclone could do that three decades ago. And while it wasn't even close to a commercial hit back in the day, the quarter-ton pickup is a bit of a cult car nowadays. As a result, it shouldn't surprise you to see the Syclone targeted by a young digital artist. 5 photos



In fact, as potent as that adjective is, we fear it might not entirely cover this proposal. For starters, this is no longer a small truck, nor does it appear to be a light-duty one. Instead, we're dealing with a six-wheeler conversion, one that also sees the bed replaced with a platform. So, perhaps the contraption might be used to haul a race car around.



The pair of rear axles brings a dually approach, while the tiny ground clearance wouldn't affect the practicality in the real world. Notice those shiny tanks sitting between the cab and the wheels? They're part of the vehicle's air suspension, which demonstrates its pose setting in these images.



The vertical exhaust arrangement amplifies the (more or less) big rig appearance of the vehicle, hence the nickname we dropped in the tile, but we're more interested in the hardware linked to those pipes.



Heck, given all the modifications, the front overfenders, the splitter, and the NASCAR-style wickerbill at the back almost go unoticed.



