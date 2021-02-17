Ultra-Rare 1991 GMC Syclone With 78,500 Miles Could Be a Steal at Just $25,500

Around three decades ago, no one discussed the high-performance truck capabilities of the 2021 Ram TRX versus the 2021 F-150 Raptor. Instead, most truck fans were duking it out with Chevy’s 454 SS version of the C1500 and the Ford F-150 SVT Lighting. On the other hand, a select few laughed out loud while smoking both in the turbocharged GMC Syclone.
Let’s put things into perspective. Chevrolet’s big block 454 SS variant of the fourth-generation C/K series came out first to the party in 1990 with a huge 7.4-liter V8 sporting 230 horsepower. Ford’s response from 1993 was the universally acclaimed F-150 SVT Lighting, which retained most of its trucking qualities in terms of payload and towing capacity. But it also opposed the bowtie menace with a 5.4-liter V8 that was good for 240 hp.
Tucked in between, with a production of less than 3,000 units (2,995 for 1991 and just three examples for 1992), came the GMC Syclone. The high-performance Sonoma variant outsmarted both competitors of the era with help from PAS (Production Automotive Services, also builders of the 1989 Pontiac Turbo Trans Am). It had the smallest engine, a meager 4.3-liter V6. But it was Mitsubishi-turbocharged and Garrett-intercooled (along with a big list of other mods) for 280 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of twist.
This black example on sale from Texas-based PC Classic Cars is said to come with 78,575 actual miles (126,454 km), so we know it has enjoyed burning some rubber during its 30-year stint on Planet Earth. After all, GMC didn’t equip it with a 4L60 automatic transmission with overdrive and an all-wheel drive for nothing.
Judging by its overall exterior condition, we know it’s been loved and cared for. Interestingly, while on the outside, the Syclone looks almost untouched by the passage of time, the scuff marks in the bed reveal that it wasn’t necessarily spared the daily hauling duties just because it’s an acceleration wonder.
According to the seller’s description, we’re still dealing with the original black body paint and all the Syclone body cladding, while on the inside, the truck also retains its factory equipment and the gray/black upholstery looks to have stood up nicely against the test of time.
Best of all, this 1991 GMC Syclone (remember, it’s one of just 2,995 examples!) comes with a very affordable price tag of $25,500. It may even be considered a steal since the company recently sold a 1990 Chevrolet 454 SS (granted, with 26k miles) for $34,500. We've also included the video with that example just for the sake of a little comparison.
