Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Rendered as a Pickup Truck With Widebody Muscle

There’s no doubt the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is a car that instantly catches everybody’s attention. Still, as it turns out, there’s something even more unexpected that could easily become a head-turner.
A truck version of the same car, that is, and as unusual as that may sound, pixel specialist Andras Veres has made it happen in a digital rendering he published only a few days ago.
What you see here is the Black Badge Cullinan pickup truck, which obviously doesn’t exist; at the same time, it wouldn’t necessarily make any sense anyway.
While we won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see because, you know, the beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, the rendering is based on Novitec’s version of the Rolls. Just as expected, the latter comes with plenty of upgrades that take the muscular look of the Cullinan to a completely new level.
For example, the car now features an Overdose widebody from SPOFEC and 24-inch hi-tech forged wheels created with help from Vossen.
And, of course, a Novitec model would be nothing without power upgrades, so this Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge’s twelve-cylinder engine has been upgraded to develop no less than 707 horsepower. On paper, this increase in power allows the Rolls to become a rocket on wheels, as it can now accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds.
Needless to say, the pickup truck appearance isn’t necessarily something that aligns with these impressive figures. For some reason, though, this is a body style that keeps coming back every once in a while, thanks to various designers across the world.
One example in this regard is this Cullinan luxury truck created by Kleber Silva last year. It also gives the Rolls-Royce a utilitarian look, though as it’s pretty clear already, the British brand has an entirely different plan in mind for its long-term future in the automotive industry.
