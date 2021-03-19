Roush F-150 Raptor Driven Like a Rally Car Is Pure Awesomeness

5 This 1973 Ford Bronco With 347 Roush V8 Swap Is Offered at No Reserve

The stock Raptor is already a potent truck, but Roush can take it up a notch with Alcon front brakes for greater stopping power and 35-inch, all-terrain General Tire Grabber tires. This new video from the Michigan-based tuner proves that the Raptor retains its off-road running skills, while looking cool with those Roush-specific black graphics.This short video is actually an ad for the Rally Ready Driving School, which you can access as soon as you buy a Roush Raptor truck. The purchase will come with a free track-day pass and professional instruction in Dale, Texas. It sounds like a good class to take if you want to enjoy your Raptor in the wild.The only problem with this video is that it's too short. We definitely want to see more footage of the Raptor tackling dirt trails and catching air . Because it sure looks like this is what the Raptor was designed to do.Anyway, a Roush conversion will set you back $16,500 before options. The standard package includes all of the above plus a few cabin mods. Roush adds premium black leather with red stitching, suede bolsters, Roush logos, and a bespoke gauge cluster. The options list includes a Chase Rack with dual 10-inch light bars for a Baja -inspired look.There's also a cargo manager, an off-road utility kit, and a retractable aluminum bed cover. You can also opt for a splatter graphics package. A fully optioned up Roush upgrade will cost you $20,900 above base vehicle.Or you can wait for the next-gen F-150 Raptor to arrive. Either way, hit play below to see the beefed-up truck driven like a rally car