5 This 1973 Ford Bronco With 347 Roush V8 Swap Is Offered at No Reserve

More on this:

2021 Roush F-150 Adds Flared Fenders and Performance Exhaust for $16,745

The fourteenth-generation Ford F-150 is not yet available in dealerships in high-performance Raptor trim. Still, you can buy a sportier version of the truck from Roush, which just released its latest iteration of the hauler. It's not faster than the average F-150, but it looks unique, thanks to a long list of upgrades. 7 photos



Both the front and rear fenders sport body-colored flares that add an extra 2.8 inches (71 mm) of width, giving the truck better presence on the road. The



The exterior is rounded off by a typical Roush Graphics Package that includes decals for the hood, doors, and tailgate, a front banner, and a Jack Roush signature graphic.



Hop inside the Roush F-150, and you'll find a customized dashboard gauges, a serialized plate, molded floor liners from Weathertech, and Roush branded pedals. Every truck comes with customized key fobs, an all-weather hitch cover, and a certificate of authenticity.



As far as performance upgrades go, the truck sports a Fox 2.0 performance coil-over suspension system and a Roush exhaust system. The options list includes a high-performance front brake kit, an active exhaust system, and a premium leather package for the interior.



The Roush F-150 package is available for the XLT and Lariat trims. You can pick from six different exterior colors: black, gray, silver, white, and red. Not exactly diverse, I know.



The Roush package costs $16,745 above the base vehicle, which means that an XLT build will set you back $51,795. Go with the Lariat trim, and the total sticker jumps to $61,440. That's some $5,000 more than the F-150 King Ranch and only $9,000 below the range-topping Limited model. A fully optioned up Roush truck will cost $24,355, which means up to $76,150 with the Lariat trim. Is this new Roush package worth it, or will you wait for the next-gen



As with previous Roush trucks , the grille is the main feature that sets this vehicle apart from the regular F-150. The high-flow grille boasts the usual massive "Roush" lettering in the center, a honeycomb mesh, and a rectangular vent at the bottom. Roush modded the front bumper, too, and added tow hook pockets.Both the front and rear fenders sport body-colored flares that add an extra 2.8 inches (71 mm) of width, giving the truck better presence on the road. The truck rides on 20-inch wheels finished in Satin Gray and wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain badges.The exterior is rounded off by a typical Roush Graphics Package that includes decals for the hood, doors, and tailgate, a front banner, and a Jack Roush signature graphic.Hop inside the Roush F-150, and you'll find a customized dashboard gauges, a serialized plate, molded floor liners from Weathertech, and Roush branded pedals. Every truck comes with customized key fobs, an all-weather hitch cover, and a certificate of authenticity.As far as performance upgrades go, the truck sports a Fox 2.0 performance coil-over suspension system and a Roush exhaust system. The options list includes a high-performance front brake kit, an active exhaust system, and a premium leather package for the interior.The Roush F-150 package is available for the XLT and Lariat trims. You can pick from six different exterior colors: black, gray, silver, white, and red. Not exactly diverse, I know.The Roush package costs $16,745 above the base vehicle, which means that an XLT build will set you back $51,795. Go with the Lariat trim, and the total sticker jumps to $61,440. That's some $5,000 more than the F-150 King Ranch and only $9,000 below the range-topping Limited model. A fully optioned up Roush truck will cost $24,355, which means up to $76,150 with the Lariat trim. Is this new Roush package worth it, or will you wait for the next-gen Raptor ? Let me know in the comments.