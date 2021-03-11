Stock Charger Hellcat Goes at Roush-Tuned Mustang, Immediately Regrets Decision

It’s funny how quickly you can flip things around, in the sense that this 2019 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 would have been no match for a Dodge Charger Hellcat in a straight line had it not been for its 2.65-liter Roush supercharger.
When stock, that Mustang’s 5.0-liter V8 engine is good for 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque, making it ridiculously underpowered against any sort of flagship Dodge muscle car. In this particular case, it must deal with a Widebody Charger Hellcat, powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8.
Aside from its mighty 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque, the Widebody Hellcat also features a re-tuned suspension, as well as a Challenger Demon-sourced launch assist system. Luckily for the Mustang, the two only raced from a roll.
Of course, that’s not the only thing that helped this Mustang GT 5.0 put up a fight against such a competent foe. Aside from weighing roughly 800 lbs (362 kg) less than the Charger, the Mustang is also equipped with a Roush 2.65 supercharger, according to the uploader.
In more technical terms, that would be the tuner’s R2650 supercharger kit, which will give you a boost (pun intended) all the way to 700 hp (710 PS) and 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque. Now, this is just the Phase 1 system because you can also opt for a Phase 2 kit that takes you to 750 hp (760 PS) and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm) of torque.
Roush will charge you $7,904 for the Phase 1 kit or $7,999 for the Phase 2 kit separately. However, if you already have the Phase 1 kit and want to upgrade to a Phase 2, that will only cost you an extra $624.
Is it worth it, though? Absofreakinlutely. Just watch what this Mustang did to the Hellcat—you'll need to pay close attention, though, as the two cars raced during night time and the visibility isn't all that great. Also, while they did get two clean runs in, it seems as though the drivers were never really in sync.
