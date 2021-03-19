autoevolution
Triumph Bonneville “Soultrain” Flaunts Custom Grace and Superior Handling

19 Mar 2021, 23:42 UTC ·
More often than not, one-off Bonnevilles are a delight; here’s one such example.
Just over a couple of weeks ago, we visited Ton Up Garage’s fascinating range to drool over a Kawasaki W650-based venture that’s been dubbed “Gold Digger.” Since this bad boy does a wonderful job at looking absolutely staggering, I couldn’t resist the urge to feature yet another masterpiece brewed on this firm’s premises.

The project in question revolves around a 2008 model from Triumph’s almighty Bonneville family. Within its tubular steel cradle frame, Bonnie packs an air-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine that boasts a generous displacement of 865cc. This untamed predator will be more than happy to produce as much as 66 hp at about 7,200 rpm, while a healthy torque output of up to 52 pound-feet (70 Nm) will be generated at 6,000 rpm.

A five-speed gearbox feeds the mill’s oomph to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Right, now that we’ve covered the donor’s main powertrain characteristics, let’s see what Ton Up’s one-off creature (aka “Soultrain”) has to bring to the table. I’d encourage you to sit down and take a deep breath, because this thing is a genuine showstopper!

Portugal’s moto doctors began by replacing the bike’s original saddle with a quilted tan leather item that’s been painstakingly upholstered in-house. The machine’s stock lighting components were discarded in favor of a yellow-tinted headlight, tiny turn signals and an LED taillight. You will spot an LSL handlebar and a minute speedometer adorning Bonneville’s revised cockpit.

The rear hoop was removed to make room for a 16-inch alternative that wears retro-style rubber. On the other hand, the front wheel has been retained, but its rim is hugged by a tire matching the rear unit. To bring about a considerable improvement in terms of handling, front and rear suspension duties are handled by a premium selection of Ohlins modules.

Last but not least, Soultrain received a tasteful color scheme, consisting of metallic brown and black, as well as gold pinstripes. The exhaust pipes have been heat-wrapped, while the mufflers were powder-coated to fit the desired aesthetic.
