Ford F-150 Raptor Jumps on Snow Ramp, Lands on Its Feet Until It Doesn't

9 Mar 2021, 12:47 UTC ·
Go-fast trucks such as the Ford F-150 Raptor are obviously built to deliver kicks on all three axes, but social media has shown us that certain drivers insist on the vertical one. A recent attempt to reach the clouds with a bed behind the seats involves the second-generation Raptor jump we have here.
The original Raptor, which launched over a decade ago, saw multiple owners treat it like a trophy truck. And some of those adventures led to serious frame damage and set off the airbags, as you can notice in the now-classic viral clip below.

The Blue Oval took notice and reinforced the terrain-taming F-150 for its second generation. Oh, and it looks like Ford Performance is now full sending the Raptor into the air straight from the factory, as a recent clip allegedly portraying the filming of a commercial for the third-gen 2021 model came to show.

In theory, snow makes everything easier: not only can you build a ramp out of the white stuff, but if there's enough of it on the ground, the landing might just be less scary.

Well, all the stars, or flakes, for that matter, seemed to have initially lined up for the jump of the Gen II F-150 Raptor we have here, which took place last month over in Austria.

The stunt saw vlogger Schaefchen take off and land in the performance truck, appearing to nail both maneuvers. However, as the truck bounced off and moved forward, it came across the bank of snow that had been formed on the side of the main road and nearly flipped.

It looks like the driver could've avoided the said contact. However, scrolling through the comments section of the first Instagram post below shows why he didn't do it, in spite of this stunt appearing to have been planned, with the second post showcasing some of the preparations.

"The helmet slipped down, so I couldn't see where I was going," the man explains.

Fortunately, the truck landed on its wheels, but not before giving the group of enthusiasts assembled on-site the impression it would end up crashing. And, judging by a more recent post showcasing the machine, as well as by the description below, both the driver and the truck are fine.

Oh, and while another vlogger didn't waste any time jumping the brand-spanking-new Ram 1500 TRX earlier this year, perhaps some extra preparation for such adventures may serve everybody well.


