autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

This Chevrolet Colorado Baja Truck Boasts Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel, Rooftop Tent

12 Oct 2020, 14:26 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Cars
Modifying a mid-size pickup for desert racing is a laborious makeover. However, there are turn-key Baja trucks out there like the Colorado LT before your eyes.
12 photos
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT Baja Truck
Heading to auction in a few days’ time courtesy of Mecum Auctions, the no-nonsense overlander in the photo gallery retains most of the factory sheet metal but there are notable changes as well. The tailgate, for example, is gone in favor of a tire carrier along with a bed slide, auxiliary lighting, and a sturdy roof rack from M-Racks.

The desert isn’t a friendly place at all, which is why the ‘Rado is also fitted with mounting plates and a RotopaX liquid storage container, an on-board air compressor, ARB refrigerator, and a good ol’ generator. The middle of nowhere also happens to be hard on the suspension of most trucks, which is why Fox all four corners of this fellow here feature 5-inch Fox coilovers with compression adjusters.

Eaton e-lockers at both ends, Nitro 4.56 gears, 17-inch XD Machete beadlock wheels, 37-inch by 12.5-inch Falken Wildpeak mud-terrain tires, and Bodyguard heavy-duty bumpers are highlights in their own right. The vendor has also equipped the truck with Rigid Industries auxiliary lights on the roof and up front, N-FAB RKR rock sliders, and a 3.0-inch exhaust system for the Duramax V8 engine.

As opposed to the 6.6-liter turbo diesel that Chevy offers in the Silverado HD, the one-of-a-kind build is heading to auction with a 6.8-liter motor augmented by a cold-air intake from S&B Filters. We don’t know the output figures for this leviathan, but torque should exceed the stock engine’s 910 pound-feet (1,234 Nm).

After a long day of bashing dunes into submission with the help of the BDS suspension, you’re likely to be tired. The Colorado-based Baja truck has got you covered as far as rest is concerned with a Tuff Stuff Overland rooftop tent for two adults. As for food and coffee, well, you’d better pack enough of both as well as a two-plate electric hob to cook and brew at the same time.
2019 Chevrolet Colorado baja truck Chevrolet Colorado Duramax Chevrolet v8 auction
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day