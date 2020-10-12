This Chevrolet Colorado Baja Truck Boasts Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel, Rooftop Tent

We Swear that the Spectro is not a Bathtub Toy, but Rather an Aerodynamic Marvel

Modifying a mid-size pickup for desert racing is a laborious makeover. However, there are turn-key Baja trucks out there like the Colorado LT before your eyes. 12 photos



The desert isn’t a friendly place at all, which is why the ‘Rado is also fitted with mounting plates and a RotopaX liquid storage container, an on-board air compressor, ARB refrigerator, and a good ol’ generator. The middle of nowhere also happens to be hard on the suspension of most trucks, which is why Fox all four corners of this fellow here feature 5-inch Fox coilovers with compression adjusters.



Eaton e-lockers at both ends, Nitro 4.56 gears, 17-inch XD Machete beadlock wheels, 37-inch by 12.5-inch Falken Wildpeak mud-terrain tires, and Bodyguard heavy-duty bumpers are highlights in their own right. The vendor has also equipped the truck with Rigid Industries auxiliary lights on the roof and up front, N-FAB RKR rock sliders, and a 3.0-inch exhaust system for the Duramax V8 engine.



As opposed to the 6.6-liter turbo diesel that Chevy offers in the Silverado HD, the one-of-a-kind build is heading to auction with a 6.8-liter motor augmented by a cold-air intake from S&B Filters. We don’t know the output figures for this leviathan, but torque should exceed the stock engine’s 910 pound-feet (1,234 Nm).



