Ken Block Shows Off His New Skoda Fabia R5+ Rally Car

What is the first thing that springs to mind when you hear Ken Block’s name? Is it a Gymkhana video, the Hoonicorn Mustang ripping the quarter-mile, a rally-prepped Fiesta, or a rallycross-spec Focus? In any case, we inadvertently connect the 53-year-old racer with Ford.
Two months ago, the Hoonigan Racing Division and Ford Performance have confirmed that Block is a free agent. The 11-year-long collaboration ended on amicable terms according to Kenneth, who took to social media to highlight that he’s “looking forward to what an unrestricted 2021 holds.”
Unrestricted wouldn’t be my word of choice to describe the Skoda Fabia R5+ that will take on the 100 Acre Wood Rally, though, but it’s better than nothing. Jokes aside, Ken describes the Czech subcompact hatchback as “a beast” because it’s the most successful rally car ever in the R5 category.
“It’s also very similar to the Fiesta R5 that I recently drove to the overall win at Rally Barbados - but apparently, a bit better based on its historic results,” added Block. For their 10th participation in the 100 Acre Wood Rally, Mr. Gymkhana and Alex Gelsomino are gunning for their 8th victory.
What comes as thoroughly surprising is that Skoda isn’t selling cars in the United States of America. Owned by the Volkswagen Group since 1994, the Czech automaker will obviously get a lot of publicity from this pairing.
As for the specifications of the Fabia R5+, we haven’t been offered any. The American Rally Association doesn’t follow FIA regulations, which means that we’re looking at a Fabia R5 with modded oily bits and aero. A turbo inlet restrictor is mandated by ARA, so don’t expect very crazy numbers.
On an ending note, this weekend is certainly going to be exciting for American rally fans because Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino will square off against the Subaru WRX STI-driving Travis Pastrana and Rhianon Gelsomino.
Stoked to race with Ken Block this week in Missouri in this Skoda Fabia R5+! It will be our 10th participation in the event, in our attempt to win it for our 8th time!Posted by Alex Gelsomino on Tuesday, March 16, 2021