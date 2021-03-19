2021 Wuling Zhengtu Is GM China’s Newest Pickup Truck, Costs Only $9,035

America loves full-size pickups, much of the rest of the world relies on mid-size workhorses, but China is a little different. Take, for instance, the 2021 Wuling Zhengtu that flaunts very small wheels and a tiny motor.
The Chinese word for journey or expedition, Zhengtu is Wuling’s newest pickup, and it’s very affordable to boot at 58,800 yuan for the entry-level specification. Converted at current exchange rates to U.S. dollars, that would be $9,035 for rear-wheel drive, a four-cylinder gasoline engine with 1.5 liters of displacement and 98 horsepower (99 PS), and a five-speed manual box.
A “youth-type pickup with understanding of life's struggles,” the Zhengtu is actually a low-cost workhorse with a three-sided platform that measures 6.5 feet (2.0 meters) from the rear glass to the tailgate. The cargo area is covered in a plastic liner as standard, which is a nice touch at this super-low price point. Speaking of which, the second and better-equipped trim level can be ordered from 62,800 yuan or $9,645 at the time of reporting.
Offered exclusively with a double cab and five seats, the Chinese truck rocks a coil-sprung solid axle out back and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, high-strength steel for extra safety in the event of a crash, and car-level NVH are worthy of mentioning, along with incredibly good fuel economy.
Wuling, which is part of the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture, quotes 7 liters per 100 kilometers or 33.6 miles to the gallon. Of course, these figures shouldn’t be taken at face value because China has way more forgiving testing procedures compared to the United States and European Union.
Capable of 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) and tipping the scales at 1,340 kilograms (2,954 pounds), the largest Wuling-branded pickup so far has a payload rating of 480 kilograms (1,058 pounds). Typical of a low-cost product, the Zhengtu doesn’t offer much in the way of customization other than four exterior colors: white, blue, gray, and green.
