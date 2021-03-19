2021 Wuling Zhengtu Is GM China’s Newest Pickup Truck, Costs Only $9,035

More on this:

1 Off-road, Any Road - The Tomoloo F2 E-scooter Can Do Them All

2 DYU D2+ Smart E-Bikes, or How China Is Keeping Pace with Trends

3 Don't Cut Yourself on this Folding Giant Scissors E-bike from China

4 DYU L1 a.k.a. Egret, the Chinese E-bike that Can Be Yours If You Buy 70 at Once

5 Volkswagen Jetta Brand Is a Hit Among Chinese Car Virgins