Don't Cut Yourself on this Folding Giant Scissors E-bike from China

This particular model of e-bike is called the E6 and is produced by Airwheel, a manufacturer of all sorts of mobility and healthcare devices. Several of their products are actually wheelchairs, but we’ll talk about them some other time. For now, the E6 is the point of focus due to its uncommon design.
And that’s exactly what attracts all riders, be they big or small, but all under 220 lbs. (100 kg), as this is the maximum load for the bike. So, let's talk a bit about how the design works and why it’s been chosen.
The first thing we need to mention is that this sort of design places the entire bike on one simple folding system which is activated by means of a pin. And with a tiny bit of effort, the rest of the bike just falls into place. Imagine a pair of scissors that act on a simple hinge system. This is exactly what we find on this bike too. In the center where the two diagonal tubes meet, we find a pin. Twist the pin to release the mechanism and pull upward on the seat and the rear collapses towards the front of the bike. That easy.
lightweight properties. So moving it around shouldn’t be too difficult either. With this material, and all other systems including the motor and battery pack, the entire bike weighs in around 31 lbs. (14.15 kg) Just in line with other folding e-bikes. Two shock absorbing systems are also found. One at the front and one at the rear, but we have no mention as to how much absorption they provide.
Speaking of other systems, being an e-bike, it has a battery. What we know is that it’s a lithium-ion with a 248 Wh. Hold on a minute. This is about the same size as the new Gain from Orbea, and that’s a near 10-grand e-bike. Oh and it charges back to full in just three hours and twenty minutes. But don’t be fooled by the placement on the bike. This battery is fully removable to be charged anywhere. Another trick it includes is a USB port for you to charge your devices.
As for the motor, Airwheel seems pretty hush-hush. They tell us nothing of how it works or what sort of materials it’s made from. But we do know that it can move at a slow but sure speed of ~12.5 mph (~20 kph). It may not seem like much, but it can also do this while on a fifteen percent incline.
But, one thing I'm not so sure about on this EV is the seat. It looks like a pair of bongo drums for your butt-cheeks. Sure, ergonomic and all, but damn. Who knows, maybe I'm just sick of sitting on bar stools.
However, don’t let that stop you from trying to get one of these. Maybe, just maybe, you can find a dealership that has these. If not, then just go ahead and become one because a sample purchase will get you a minimum of ten pieces, coming in at 575 dollars a pop.
