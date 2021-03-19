Camouflaged C8 Corvette Spied Testing Near Stuttgart

New Loef Camper Van Brings Glamour and Fine Dining to the Nomad Life

July 2021 marks the second anniversary of the mid-engine Corvette’s reveal. The fastest-selling car in the United States still hasn’t arrived in Europe, and Chevy still hasn’t finished the R&D of the Euro model. 70 photos



As for the reason General Motors is taking such a long time with the Euro-spec model, you can first blame the sports car’s demand in the United States. The disease that shall not be named and



The uploader believes that we’re looking at the Corvette E-Ray, which is essentially the Stingray with a couple of electric motors in the frunk and battery cells in the central tunnel. Although bound to happen, this prototype can’t be a Corvette E-Ray because the newcomer is scheduled for the 2023 model year. Closer to the present, the 2022 model year is when Chevrolet will take the veils off the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Z06.



As far as German models are concerned, the



In the first instance, German customers will have to pony up €99,000 and €106,000 for the 3LT Coupe Launch Edition and its retractable-top sibling. That’s $117,615 and $125,930 at current exchange rates, which is a bit uncanny given the European alternatives at these price points. For reference, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 retails at 97,427 euros ($115,740) while the 911 Carrera is available from 106,352 euros ($126,350).



Given that 2021 Corvette production is scheduled to finish this July, the 'Vette for the European market will arrive at dealers as a 2022 model year.



