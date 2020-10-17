DYU L1 a.k.a. Egret, the Chinese E-bike that Can Be Yours If You Buy 70 at Once

We all know China as the “great imitator,” but this particular design is like no copy I've seen before. Just the shape itself looks more like a cradle or a half-eaten crescent. No other e-bike has shown off such a design.
But why the hell does it look like that? Believe it or not, this shape has a couple of functions. The basic outline for an e-bike is there for sure. Two wheels, a crankset and chain, motor and battery. But the tubing is all weird. Unlike other e-bike designs, this one includes a top tube as well, and the entire seating arrangement has been placed on top. The battery pack too is housed in that seat.
Speaking of batteries, this funky two-wheeler has a 12.5Ah Chinese battery made of lithium-ion. What do we mean by Chinese battery? Honestly even we don’t know. DYU makes no mention whatsoever of who could be putting these batteries together. Have you ever searched Google for Chinese battery? Good luck. What we do know is that it only weighs 8.8 lbs. (4kg) .
rear wheel piece of hardware with enough power to tackle a 15-degree hill climb.
But with these two off-brand components, this mythical unicorn is able to cover a range of 62 miles (100km). Judging by range alone, this bike can hang with the rest. But sadly, when it’s time to recharge your exhausted batteries, you will be left behind due to a seven-hour recharge time. That’s enough to make you lose any race.
Now, the bike itself is quite hefty on weight. It comes in at 80 lbs. (36.4kg) But as heavy as it is, itcruises at 12 mph (20 kph) with a max speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph). And it can do this with a max load of 165 lbs (75 kg)- looks like it’s more destined for the Asian and European markets, maybe some of Africa too.
This bike itself isn’t so much more different than other e-bikes, in that it too includes a pedal assist as well. But you can also switch to full electric if you want to. Top it all off with an integrated LCD display with real-time data to let you know the state of your ride.
Oh, and you can’t buy just one of these bikes. The smallest order DYU will ship out is a 70-bike container. Probably won’t be delivered with any Amazon drones.
