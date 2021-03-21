1959 Chevrolet El Camino “Triton” Custom Pickup Is One Stunning Showstopper

Auto Trail’s Affordable 2021 Adventure 55 Camper Van Is Looking for a Home

The coupé utility originates from Australia, but America made the ute cool with the introduction of the El Camino. More specifically, the 396- and 454-engined variants that combine utility with big-block V8 power.



More stylized and a bigger commercial success than Ford’s contender, the



Envisioned by George Barris associate Karl Krummy and finished by Keith Dean, the “Triton” is half El Camino and half Eldorado. Old-school Cadillac influences are most obvious at the rear of the vehicle, where you’ll find two tail fins, no fewer than seven chrome bars on the handle-less tailgate, and a tonneau cover that raises on hydraulic struts and billet hinges.



Offered by



Even the engine compartment is a work of art that blends vintage and modern elements to create a sight to behold. Four twin velocity stacks top a 350 small-block V8 with custom-designed valve covers, a muscly little powerplant that’s kept cool by a twin-fan aluminum radiator. Unfortunately, the consignor didn’t mention what kind of 350 was used for this build.



As opposed to the 1959 El Camino on which it’s based, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Triton is certain to fetch a lot of money despite the uncomfortable-looking seats. For reference, the most expensive 1959 Elky sold in 2020 hammered for $81,400 at Mecum’s 2020 Kissimmee auction.



Be that as it may, the Elky features a relatively humble origin. General Motors introduced the Brookwood station wagon-based pickup truck after Ford introduced the Ranchero in December 1956 for the 1957 model year.

